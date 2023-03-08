A short time ago, after the previously launched MacBooks, Apple also had the new HomePod presented. It already existed years ago – now Apple calls it in one brand new version to life again.

Apple had several years ago already a HomePod on sale, but it was taken off the market almost two years ago and should be replaced by the Mini-Version be replaced. Now the “normal” HomePod is available again in one second generation and we can look forward to a hopefully top smart speaker be happy.

The manufacturer already has one introductory video published:

Renewed equipment

Visually, the new version is almost indistinguishable from the old one. It is a very plain solid, rounded speaker with a small round button for the volume setting at the top of the device:

The smart speaker is supposed to be the mini version in terms of things Sound can probably be a lot superior and offer an even better experience. According to Apple, it is able to use the in-house audio technology and software to the premises and the momentary adapt to circumstances and thus to produce a perfect sound at all times.

He has one High excursion wooferthe deep and rich bass allow and the membrane around whole 20 Millimeter should raise. In addition, the HomePod contains a Ring of five tweeters with beamforming, which makes the high tones in particular sound clear. Thanks to 3D audio you get sound that surrounds you.

You can also use the HomePod with a second device coupleto use it as a stereo system. Also the connection with Apple TV 4K is possible. The voice control success with Siri and supports today’s smart living, even when on the go with the Home App.

price and availability

What the Color concerns: It will him in the colors “Midnight”i.e. black, and in White give. The device costs in the Apple online shop 349 Euro and can already be ordered. It is officially available from February 3, 2023. If that is too expensive for you, you can alternatively use the Mini-Version get it, it costs 109 euros at the moment.

One more cheaper option would be the Echo Dot in the fifth generation of Amazon, who is for almost 60 euros to have:

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) | Smart Bluetooth speaker with Alexa | White from Amazon Echo Dot never sounded so good – Enjoy an even better audio experience than previous Echo Dot with Alexa models, for clearer voices, deeper bass and richer sound in every room.

Your favorite content and music – Play music, audiobooks and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more, and let them stream anywhere in your home via Bluetooth.

You save: € 25.00



Preis: € 34,99



Price incl. VAT, plus shipping costs

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

If you sign up for more Apple products are interested, please have a look at our contribution to the latest MacBooks an.

