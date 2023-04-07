Home Technology ASRock announced the launch of the iBOX 1300 mini computer, a small fanless host computer equipped with 13th generation Core | XFastest News
ASRock’s iBOX is a fanless mini computer series, belonging to ASRock’s industrial computer division. As reported by Liliputing, ASRock has recently updated the Intel 13th generation Core processors for this series.

The new iBOX 1300 series has six models and three processors, each of which is divided into two versions of DDR5 and DDR4. These three processors are all 28W, and the processor with the suffix UE means an energy-efficient embedded processor. Among the six devices, the best processor is the i7-1365UE, which has 2 P-Core + 8 E-Core cores and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.90GHz. There are also two processors i5-1345UE and i3-1315UE available.

As it is an industrial computer, the iBOX 1300 series is naturally much richer in I/O interfaces than ordinary mini-hosts. Its front panel has up to 4 USB Type-A, 1 USB4/Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; the rear has HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4a each, and dual 2.5G network ports and RS -232 serial port.
Also, internally, it offers an M.2 2280 slot with a PCIe 4 x4 specification, plus a SATA 3.0 interface. It is powered through the DC round port, and ASRock provides a 90W power adapter.

Although detailed specification information has been listed on the official website, ASRock has not yet announced the release date and specific price of these devices. For ordinary people, these fanless hosts with more unique shapes may not be suitable for them, but for a small number of gamers who like fanless cooling, they may just need these industrial computers.

