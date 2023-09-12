Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to the Roots and Revitalizing the Series

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has always aimed to transport players to historical settings, and with their upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, they are returning to their roots. Mirage looks to recapture the essence of the earlier games in the franchise after the more recent Valhalla deviated slightly from the series’ familiar DNA. After spending three hours playing the game, I can confidently say that it left a very positive impression.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players will assume the role of Basim, a character who also appeared in Valhalla. The game is set in the year 861, with Basim still being a pickpocket in the modern-day Iraqi city of Anbar. The first mission teased in the game takes players on a thrilling journey with Basim’s childhood friend Nehal, as they navigate rooftops and overcome obstacles. Parkour, a staple of the Assassin’s Creed series, makes a return in Mirage, allowing players to gracefully traverse their surroundings. The parkour mechanics feel more fluid and natural, enhancing the overall immersion of the game.

After the brief intro, the game takes players to Alamut Castle, a location that has been featured in previous Assassin’s Creed games. Serving as a training camp for assassins, the mountainous surroundings provide a challenging environment for players to master their skills. Combat plays a significant role in Mirage, and players will receive training from their mentor, Roshan. The combat system, retained from Origins and recent Assassin’s Creed games, relies on precise timing and intelligent moves to overcome enemies. The combination of improved stealth mechanics and a more immersive combat system creates a winning formula.

Mirage presents players with a range of tools to covertly eliminate their targets, including classic tools like smoke grenades and poison darts. These tools are not merely optional; they are necessary for success. Unlike in previous games, players won’t find themselves overpowering enemies with brute strength and better gear. Mirage focuses more on the role-playing aspect of the game, with a simplified skill tree and limited gear options.

The setting of Mirage, Baghdad, offers an ideal environment for assassins, with numerous hiding spots and vibrant crowds filling the markets and alleys. The city is expansive, with numerous districts filled with puzzles and secrets, making exploration a highly rewarding experience. The missions in Mirage are well-structured and branch out, offering a variety of gameplay experiences. Ubisoft Bordeaux, the developer of the game, draws inspiration from the original Assassin’s Creed, incorporating elements like investigative gameplay to enhance the overall depth of the missions.

There’s a sense of variety and non-linearity in the quests, and new command elements provide a more engaging experience. Players will have to rely on their observation skills, listening to descriptions, and bribing locals for information to progress through the game. The city truly comes alive with these mechanisms, creating an immersive and captivating gameplay experience.

While the game is overwhelmingly positive, there are a few minor drawbacks. The tone of the game might not resonate with everyone, as it leans towards a more serious tone rather than the lightheartedness of earlier Assassin’s Creed games. Additionally, some graphical glitches were encountered during gameplay, although these are to be expected in pre-release versions.

Overall, my three hours with Assassin’s Creed Mirage left me highly impressed. Ubisoft Bordeaux has carefully selected the best elements from the series’ history to create a game that breathes life into the past. Mirage has the potential to stand out in a crowded gaming environment, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a formidable competitor upon its release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

