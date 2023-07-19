BattleBit Remastered Teases Full-Release and Exciting Updates

Title: BattleBit Remastered Developer Teases 1.0 Release and Exciting Updates in Reddit AMA

Subtitle: Indie Game Promises Four-Year Early Access Journey, New Game Modes, and Console Launch Possibilities

In a recent Reddit AMA session, the developer of the popular game BattleBit Remastered has shared exciting insights about its future plans. With players eagerly anticipating the launch of its full version, The LiquidHorse, the game’s developer, hinted at a lengthy early access period while unveiling some thrilling updates for fans.

BattleBit Remastered, known for its intense gameplay and addictive features, has been in development since 2016. Addressing the release status, The LiquidHorse mentioned that the game is likely to remain in early access for four years. However, the developer reassured fans that progress made during this phase would not be lost when the game finally reaches version 1.0.

To keep the excitement building, the developer revealed plans for additional game modes, including a highly anticipated hardcore mode, which is still in the works but expected to arrive in the future. Furthermore, BattleBit Remastered enthusiasts can look forward to a progression overhaul featuring new projects to enhance the gaming experience. Class updates will also be introduced to encourage players to explore other roles besides the popular Medic character.

With the growing popularity of Steam Deck, The LiquidHorse confirmed that BattleBit Remastered will provide full support for this handheld gaming device. However, due to limitations in the server infrastructure, the game will not be able to accommodate larger lobbies. As for the introduction of jets into the game, it seems that players will have to be patient, as there are no immediate plans for their inclusion.

While predominantly played on PC, the developer has also expressed openness to a console launch, exciting console gamers who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of BattleBit Remastered on their preferred platforms. However, the developer mentioned that this console launch is not scheduled to take place anytime soon, leaving players with anticipation for what lies ahead.

BattleBit Remastered has captivated the gaming community with its unique gameplay mechanics and indie charm. As players continue to delve into its immersive world, the game’s future updates, extended early access journey, and potential console launch offer promising prospects for both existing and future fans.

