Big discounts on Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming and desktops with RTX graphics

Big discounts on Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming and desktops with RTX graphics

Period of great discounts at Lenovo: after taking a look at the best Chromebook Ideapads on offer starting from 230 euros, we go back to scanning the manufacturer’s vast catalog to point out the best offers “value“, both notebook and desktop, for the gaming.

In addition to the now iconic brand Legion By Lenovo and to the new LOQ range, in fact, Lenovo offers excellent gaming solutions also among the ranks of its products IdeaPad e IdeaCentre.

In these days and until 10 June 2023, these notebooks can be purchased at a discounted price on Amazon Italy:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 16″ IPS 165Hz – Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 8/512GB, Windows 11 – 999 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 15.6″ IPS 120Hz, Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 Ti16/512GB, Windows 11 – 1099 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 15.6″ IPS 120Hz, Intel Core i7-12650H, RTX 3060, 16/512GB, Windows 11 – 1399 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 16″ IPS 165Hz, Intel Core i7-12650HRTX 3060, 16/512GB, Windows 11 – 1549 euro

To these interesting notebooks are added the following IdeaCentre desktops:

  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 – Ryzen 5 5600G, 8/512GB, RTX 3050, Windows 11 – 1099 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 – Ryzen 5 5600G, RTX 3060, 8/512GB, Windows 11 – 1199 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 – Intel Core i5-12400F16/512 GB, RTX 3060, Windows 11 – 1299 euro
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 – Intel Core i7-12700, 16/1TB, RTX 3060 TiWindows 11 – 1749 euro

As you may have discovered, there are definitely several options to consider, practically for all budgets and for those who want to get closer to gaming without sacrificing quality and Ray Tracing in FullHD.

