Boost Your Leveling Speed in Diablo 4 with the Ultimate Nightmare Dungeon Experience Rankings

In a recent update of the popular game “Diablo 4”, Blizzard has made significant changes to the experience value of Nightmare Dungeons and Hellwaves. The company hopes that this update will encourage more players to participate. Many players have already tested the experience value of Nightmare Dungeons and have found them to be much better than ordinary dungeons. It is now widely considered the most efficient way to level up in the game.

To help players navigate the different Nightmare Dungeons, a foreign YouTuber has released a ranking list. The list includes a total of 29 nightmare dungeons, including both single-player and upgrade glyph options. This ranking can be a valuable resource for players who want to quickly level up their characters.

Surprisingly, the Nightmare Dungeon known as Death of a Warrior, which was previously considered an easy option for leveling up, only ranks 7th on the list. This indicates that there are even more experienced and efficient Nightmare Dungeons available.

To give players a starting point, here are the top 5 Nightmare Dungeons in each category:

Solo Exercise:

1. Blind Burrows

2. Guulrahn Canals

3. Sunken Ruins

4. Aldurwood

5. Raethwind Wilds

Upgrade Glyphs:

1. Guulrahn Canals (138s)

2. Aldurwood (166s)

3. Maulwood (167s)

4. Witchwater (179s)

5. Raethwind Wilds (181s)

Combined Rankings:

1. Guulrahn Canals

2. Aldurwood

3. Blind Burrows

4. Maulwood

5. Raethwind Wilds

It is important to note that these rankings are based on the experience of an individual player, specifically a necromancer character. Other classes may have different rankings. The YouTuber who shared this list also provided detailed explanations and tips in their video.

For players looking to speed up their progress and acquire desired equipment, this list can be a valuable resource. As “Diablo 4” continues to evolve, it is clear that players will find new strategies and optimize their gameplay for the best experience.