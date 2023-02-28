Home Technology Both GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 30 can be used, NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution function is open
Both GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 30 can be used, NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution function is open

NVIDIA’s VSR function is finally open, download it and have a try!

With the release of the driver version 531.18, the NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) function can be officially implemented on user computers with GeForce RTX 40 and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Through the VSR function, users of GeForce RTX 40 or GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards watching streaming videos can enhance video resolution through AI.

The related technology was announced by NVIDIA in January, and it is expected to officially meet with you in February. NVIDIA also released a new driver on the last day of February, so that relevant promises can be realized.

The currently supported browsers include Chrome and Edge. As for VSR, it supports video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Netflix, or Hulu and Disney+ which are not open in Taiwan.

If you want to enable the VSR function, you need to download the driver version 531.18 first, and then check “Super Resolution” in “Adjust Video Settings”. After checking “Super Resolution”, you can see that the Quality section is from 1 to 4, where “4” is the highest quality performance, and of course it will also increase the GPU usage to a certain extent.

As mentioned in NVIDIA’s FAQ, VSR is currently only open to Ada Lovelace and Ampere architectures (the Tensor Cores architecture of the two is similar), that is, GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 30 series graphics cards (including laptops), as for the Turing architecture GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards will arrive in the future, but NVIDIA did not give a clear time point.

