Botticelli’s Venus becomes a virtual influencer: the s…

If you thought that the Botticelli’s Venus, one of the most important works of art of the Florentine School, was just a static and austere figure of a Renaissance painting, you were very wrong. The goddess of beauty par excellence has seen her look renewed, adapting to the digital world of 2023. Well yes: Botticelli’s Venus has become a virtual influencer that invites you to visit Italy and its wonders.

The Venus-influencer is in fact the protagonist of the commercial Italy: open to Wonder, created by the Ministry of Tourism and by Enit, the national tourism agency. The video, presented by the minister Daniela Santancheshows Venus coming to life and setting off to discover our country, changing clothes and means of transport according to the occasion. In short, a travel blogger.

The commercial: Botticelli’s Venus in an influencer version

In the video we see Venus on a bicycle, with her hair fluttering in the wind, as she pedals through the Tuscan hills. We then see her in casual clothes as she tastes the most classic of Neapolitan pizzas in a restaurant with a view of Vesuvius (with a background that inevitably reminded us of the most classic of Felice Caccamo by Teo Teocoli).

The commercial, which according to ArteMagazine would have cost a lot 9 million euros, was met with mixed feelings on social media. Among the first to argue too Vittorio Sgarbi (we didn’t expect it, it’s usually always so quiet) who described the Venus influencer as “a cyclist and with a miniskirt: stuff from Ferragni”.

Now we are waiting for the Mona Lisa who does yoga with the hashtag #smilewithyoureyes, Michelangelo’s David who sponsors a gym and Botticelli’s Primavera who goes live on Twitch surrounded by nature. In the meantime, it is possible to follow Venus on her new Instagram profile.

The best web memes about Venus influencer