Can digital terrestrial go haywire due to the climate? The Rai question

After having explained to you what DVB-I is, a new feature also arriving in Italy, the time has come to return to referring to the world of digital terrestrial on these pages. In fact, you may not know it, but in our country there is a discussion about problems for Rai channels related to the climate.

In what sense? According to what was also reported by Quotidiano di Puglia, BrindisiReport and BrindisiSera, in the province of Brindisi a good number of people are unable to access the content offering of the Viale Mazzini company. Apparently, in fact, a disservice has been affecting that area for months, leading to problems relating to digital terrestrial. Now details have arrived regarding the possible cause.

Fausta Bergamotto, undersecretary of Mimit (Ministry of Business and Made in Italy), explained that the problem could be attributed toexceptionality of the summer climatewhich would interfere with the radioelectric signal (also due to “phenomena of anomalous signal propagation“, apparently especially in the evening). For this reason, Mauro D’Attis of Forza Italia has proposed providing a free smart card to allow users in the province of Brindisi to watch Rai channels via satellite.

The “blackouts” of the channels clearly would not only concern the Rai proposal and among other things they would recurred several times over the years. In short, we are trying to resolve the situation, which according to sources could return to normal from the beginning of 2024, but the issue is certainly not going unnoticed.