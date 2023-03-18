While the rumors that Apple is working on its ChatGPT, the chatbot has already arrived on the wrist of those who wear an Apple Watch, thanks to a third-party app.

His name is Petey and, as reported by MacRumors, allows you to query ChatGPT by typing questions directly from Apple Watch or using the text dictation system.

A very interesting aspect of Petey is that it also features a dial complicationwhich allows you to access them in a very simple way without having to scroll through the list of installed applications. At a cost of 4.99 euros it is therefore possible to bring home a valid alternative to Siri, which is able to return results that are certainly more relevant than those of Apple’s voice assistant. It is also possible to read the answers aloud thanks to the Tech to Speech function, or share the information obtained via SMS, email and social media.

The application to be installed requires watchOS 9, which means that it is perfectly compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later models. Overall, it supports 14 different languages ​​and more will be added later.

Recently there has been a lot of talk about GPT-4 also for the ability to create Doom-style games, like the one we have been talking about in the past few hours on these pages.