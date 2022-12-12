Google announced in mid-October this year that it supports the Passkey standard for the Android system and the Chrome browser, and started testing. With the release of the official version of Chrome 108, Passkey has been officially introduced into Chrome 108. Users can use Passkey to log in to websites and apps that support this standard, and unlock the device at hand to complete identity verification while logging in.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft expanded their support for the common passwordless login standard “Passkey” established by the FIDO Alliance (Fast IDentity Online Alliance) and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) this year. This standard can span different operations systems (Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and iOS, Android) and browsers, and can be used for websites and apps. With this standard, the password login of websites and Apps is transformed into only needing to unlock the device at hand to complete identity verification.

With the release of the latest version of Chrome 108, Google has enabled Passkey for Chrome browsers on Windows 11, macOS and Android systems, and said that it will take some time for this standard to be widely adopted by various websites and apps. The team is working hard for iOS, Versions of Chrome OS support Passkey.

In the case of Android, users’ passwords are securely synced through Google Password Manager or in future Android releases.

Once the password is saved on the phone, it will be automatically filled in and authenticated when the user logs in, helping to improve security.

On laptops or desktops, users can also authenticate using their Android phone or iPhone.

In the digital world, there are risks such as phishing, data information and even password leakage, and Passkey can become the first line of defense for personal protection, solving network security threats in a simpler and more convenient way.

(Source of first image: Flickr/Automobile Italia CC BY 2.0)

