Connecting devices such as headphones or controllers to the console via Bluetooth is now standard. TECHBOOK explains how this works with the popular handheld console Nintendo Switch.

In fact, it wasn’t possible to connect the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth from the start. Nintendo only rolled out the corresponding update in 2023. Previously, there were only two ways to use the headphones while gaming with the handheld console. You could either connect the headset to the Nintendo Switch via cable or buy a Bluetooth adapter to pair headphones wirelessly as well. The adapter is plugged into the lower USB-C port of the console.

This also works quite well, but also means the purchase of an additional device, which users also have to plug in and out again and again as soon as they want to charge the console or plug it into the dock. However, Nintendo finally fixed this problem in 2021 with an update. TECHBOOK explains step by step how to connect your Bluetooth devices to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch supports Bluetooth headphones

In principle, the Switch was Bluetooth-capable from the start, but Nintendo has not activated the function for a long time. However, according to the manufacturer, up to two controllers or an audio device can now be connected to the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth. You can also store up to ten devices running on one console.

However, there are also limitations in Bluetooth operation, which Nintendo describes in more detail on its website. For example, the Switch still does not support Bluetooth microphones. In addition, it is not possible to use the controller and headphones at the same time. Incidentally, the Nintendo Switch automatically disconnects the Bluetooth connection to the headphones as soon as players have activated local multiplayer mode.

The Switch update to version 13.0.0 also adds the item “Keep internet connection in sleep mode” in the settings. When enabled, systems with wired internet connections will keep the internet connection even in sleep mode. This allows software and add-on content to be downloaded to the Nintendo Switch while it is in sleep mode.

How to connect the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth

To pair the Nintendo console with headphones accordingly, do the following:

Turn on the Nintendo Switch and go to the “ system settings “.

“. In the second sector you will find the third point “ Bluetooth-Audio “.

“. Next to it you will see devices that are already connected, if any, which you can then select accordingly. Underneath you can also “ add device ” choose.

” choose. Then make sure that the corresponding audio device is ready for pairing. If the connection doesn’t work right away, you can start a new attempt on the Switch by tapping the display or by pressing the Y button.

If you want to connect to the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth controller, you can do this as follows:

Turn on the Nintendo Switch and go back to the “ Ideas “.

“. Relatively far down you will find the “Controllers and Sensors” option.

Accordingly, select the top option “ Change controller fingering/order ” out of.

” out of. In the menu that pops up, you can connect the controllers accordingly. Which keys have to be pressed for this depends on the respective model.

