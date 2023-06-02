Cool boxes for cars, camping & Co. with app, battery, ice cube machine from 13 euros

Anyone looking to cool down with cold drinks while camping, at a festival or on the beach, or just wants to keep the food fresh, will find a huge selection of different cool boxes with different technology. But which systems are suitable for what and are extras such as app connection, internal battery or even the integrated ice cube maker worthwhile? This guide will help you find the best cool box for your needs. This article is part of our Camping theme world.

In addition to the size and layout of the cool boxes, these differ primarily in the technology used. And here it is important to look closely so that the cool box actually works as desired.

absorber coolers



As with camping refrigerators, there are models with absorber technology for cool boxes. Here, a water-ammonia mixture is electrically heated and the ammonia evaporates and absorbs the heat from the cool box as it cools. After cooling, it is vaporized again.

In addition to electricity, these cool boxes can also be operated with gas, which is why they are particularly interesting for use away from the power grid – for example when camping. However, due to the now very effective mobile solar power plants and photovoltaic panels, this point is becoming less relevant. The very low noise level of the devices is very positive. In practice, you can hardly hear them at all. The acquisition costs are comparable to devices with a compressor.

However, the devices are not very effective and require a comparatively large amount of electricity or gas. The absorber cooling is also heavily dependent on the outside temperature. From an outside temperature of 30 to 35 degrees, there is little or no cooling. The cooling capacity also varies greatly and is therefore not suitable for sensitive foods or medicines. In the best case, such systems reach temperatures of 25 degrees below the ambient temperature.

compressor coolers



Compressor refrigerators use natural or HFC-based refrigerants. Using an evaporator, it changes from the liquid to the gaseous state. The evaporating refrigerant extracts heat from the cool box and thus ensures cooling. The compressor then compresses the refrigerant and feeds it back to the evaporator.

Compressor coolers have become significantly more effective in recent years in terms of energy consumption and cooling capacity. Even freezer compartments are possible thanks to absolute cooling temperatures of down to -20 degrees. Unlike absorbers, the coolers with compressors are hardly dependent on the ambient temperature. Although there are limits here too, temperature fluctuations only occur at ambient temperatures above 40 degrees.

A 12-volt or a 230-volt power pack is usually used for the power supply. A gas supply is not possible here. Unlike absorbers, the compressor models can be heard clearly and are also heavier.

passive coolers



The simplest coolers do not have a refrigeration unit, but protect the refrigerated goods with thick, insulated walls and the use of pre-tempered cooling pads. How long the pre-chilled food or drinks stay cool depends heavily on the outside temperature.

The cheapest cool boxes are only suitable for keeping cool, but not for cooling down – ideal for a chilled drink at the lake or transport in the car. The colorful plastic containers are available from around 10 euros.

Thermoelectric cool boxes



These boxes are the cheapest models with integrated cooling. The thickly insulated boxes usually have a small fan integrated in the lid. The 12-volt vehicle connection (cigarette lighter) is usually used for the supply. If the device is also to work on a Schuko socket, you need a model with a 230-volt power supply.

However, the cooling capacity of such thermoelectric boxes is very low and depends on the outside temperature. Ultimately, such systems can only be used in combination with pre-chilled food and cooling pads. This solution for around 50 euros is ideal for keeping groceries fresh on a long journey or a day at the lake. However, it lacks the power to cool down.

Cool boxes with extras



Apart from the different technologies, there are also differences in equipment. Many manufacturers now offer cool boxes with an app connection to the smartphone. If you want to store particularly sensitive food or even medicines, you can always keep an eye on the temperature and regulate the temperature with the touch of a finger. An example of this is the Kesser compressor cooler with 42 liters of usable space and app connection for around 235 euros. The box cools down to -20 degrees and is powered by 12 volts, 24 volts or 230 volts. Ultimately, however, the devices with a smart connection are a bit more expensive and, in our opinion, offer little practical added value – in case of doubt, a simple wireless thermometer such as the highly recommended Switchbot Outdoor Meter (guide) will do.

Completely new in the program are coolers with integrated batteries, which also work far away from the mains. In addition to simple thermoelectric devices, there are now also compressor coolers with integrated power storage. While the Anker model is currently still listed on Kickstarter, the Ecoflow Glacier is already commercially available.

The key data of this compressor cooler is impressive: up to -25 degrees cooling, 40 hours of battery life, integrated power bank, a capacity of 38 liters and app connection. And there is even a special extra on board. The Ecoflow Glacier has an integrated ice cube machine. As ingenious as we think this premium cool box is – with its dimensions of 78 × 39 × 45 cm and a weight of 23 kg, it is extremely bulky and currently 1200 euros too expensive.

If you don’t want to do without such premium equipment, you can get the whole thing much cheaper if you buy the cool box, power supply and ice cube maker individually. Would you like an example?

A compressor cooler with a volume of 42 liters, app control and power supply with 12 volts, 24 volts and 230 volts is available for 235 euros. A power station (mobile power storage) required for the power supply with a capacity of 512 Wh and an output of up to 1000 watts is available from the brand manufacturer for 399 euros. An ice cube maker with an ice production of up to 13 kg within 24 hours is available from 100 euros. The resulting 734 euros are also not particularly cheap, but at least significantly cheaper than the complete solution. If you want to find out more about cheap power stations, you should take a look at our TOP 10 solar generators up to 500 euros.

Conclusion



Before buying a cool box, you should decide whether it should only keep drinks and food cool or also cool it down. If the only concern is to protect the pre-cooled drinks from heating up quickly, inexpensive passive coolers starting at 13 euros together with cooling elements are sufficient. The thermoelectric boxes from about 36 euros keep you cool a little longer.

If you also want to cool down your food in the cool box, you have to invest significantly more. The compressor cool box is definitely our favorite here. On the one hand, these are no more expensive than absorber coolers and, on the other hand, they work independently of the ambient temperature. Anyone who is dependent on a gas supply must opt ​​for the absorber solution.