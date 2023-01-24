Home Technology Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today
Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke joins Fortnite today

Epic Games has officially announced that Isaac Clarke will be coming to Fortnite in the Dead Space crossover, which is available now.

You can buy the Dead Space x Fortnite Strange Transmissions Quest Pack for $11.99 or equivalent on the Epic Games Store. By purchasing it, you’ll get the Isaac Clark skin and access to the Strange Transport quest, which can earn you up to 1,500 V-Bucks.

Also RIG Back Bling, USG Ishimura Back Bling and Plasma Cutter Pickaxe. The crossover was leaked days before it was officially announced and is expected to show up anytime in the coming weeks.

Some might be excited to see it before the release of the Dead Space remake, which hits theaters on January 27th. However, pre-installation starts tomorrow, the 25th.

