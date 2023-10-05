Home » Detective Pikachu Returns: A Charming and Engaging Pokémon Investigation Game
Detective Pikachu Returns: A Charming and Engaging Pokémon Investigation Game

Detective Pikachu Returns: A Charming and Engaging Pokémon Investigation Game

Nintendo’s Detective Pikachu is back with a new game, Detective Pikachu Returns. The game, which is a sequel to the popular Detective Pikachu game released in 2018, offers a unique Pokémon investigation experience.

The plot takes place two years after the events of Substance R in Ryme City, where Pokémon went crazy. The protagonist, Tim Goodman, and his partner Pikachu, who has a smoky detective persona, find themselves embroiled in a series of strange and seemingly unrelated events. As they delve deeper into the mystery, they also continue their search for Tim’s missing father. The two plots gradually intertwine, leading players on an exciting adventure.

Detective Pikachu Returns is a linear investigation game, with Pikachu taking on the role of detective, sidekick, and team leader. The gameplay is presented in a visual novel style, with conversations and reflections driving the narrative. Players must pay close attention to details and clues to progress in the investigations.

While not particularly challenging for adults, the game provides a thrilling experience for younger players. Solving Ryme City’s mysteries and crimes requires keen senses and attention to detail. Each case has multiple clues to follow, and players will be kept entertained for hours. Additionally, there are mini-puzzles and side quests to complete, adding variety to the gameplay.

Familiarity with Pokémon species is not necessary, as brief descriptions often provide clues. However, players with knowledge of Pokémon may find it easier to complete investigations and make deductions. The game features Pokémon from various generations, adding to the excitement for fans of the series.

One highlight of Detective Pikachu Returns is the charming protagonist himself. Pikachu’s husky voice and witty comments, which even make adults smile, add to the game’s appeal. The character designs have remained largely unchanged, but the addition of higher resolution enhances the overall visual experience.

Despite its strengths, Detective Pikachu Returns does have some limitations. The gameplay restricts exploration, allowing players to investigate only within specific areas designated by the game. The fixed camera and side-scrolling movement also limit the challenge of finding clues. Additionally, character models lack expressiveness, which could have added depth to interrogations and statements.

Overall, Detective Pikachu Returns is a solid sequel that delivers more of the same enjoyable Pokémon investigation experience. While it may not take full advantage of Nintendo’s current hardware, the game serves as a great introduction to the genre for young Pokémon trainers and investigators alike. Fans of the franchise can look forward to another exciting adventure with Detective Pikachu.

