Diablo IV Launches First Season: Battle Against Plague Monsters and Unlock Unique Rewards

New First Season of Diablo IV “Evil Season” Launched Today!

Rangers and gamers alike are rejoicing as the highly-anticipated first season of Diablo IV, titled “Evil Season,” officially launched today on the 21st. In this exciting season, players will have the chance to delve deep into the treacherous dungeons of St Hughes, facing off against the emerging plague monster and the infamous former pastor of Guangming Shengjiao, Komon.

The goal of this season is to work together as a community to capture the evil beasts known as Plague Hearts and harness the hidden power within them to strengthen our characters’ advantages. It’s an all-out battle against the forces of darkness, and gamers are ready to take up arms.

In addition to the thrilling new storyline and formidable foes, this season introduces two exciting features: the Season Journey and the Battle Pass. Players can now embark on a Season Journey, where they can earn boons and season bonuses simply by playing hard. For those looking for even greater rewards and unique customization options, the premium Battle Pass offers a wide array of exclusive skins.

“Diablo IV》Features of the First Season”

One of the most exciting aspects of the first season is the opportunity for all players to restart their season journey and experience new functions and game mechanics. It’s a chance to try out new occupations and genres on a level playing field or challenge different season mechanisms with familiar characters. The best part is, no need to start from scratch; the fame gained from exploring the map and the buffs found through the Lilith Altar will be preserved.

However, it’s important to note that Reputation carries over to Seasonal characters, so players are advised to log into the game first with their most advanced Eternal Realm character. New characters from the season will also be immediately available if players have an unlocked mount. And fear not, after each season ends, all characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm for players to enjoy at any time.

So grab your weapons and prepare for an epic battle against the forces of evil in the first season of Diablo IV. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the Diablo universe, there’s never been a better time to jump into the action.

“See you in Saint Huary!”

