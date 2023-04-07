Home Technology Discord Nitro adds a “sound board” function to make your voice conversations more lively
Discord Nitro adds a "sound board" function to make your voice conversations more lively

Discord Nitro adds a "sound board" function to make your voice conversations more lively

Discord has brought four new features to Nitro subscribers today, the most important of which should be the “sound board”. The sound effect board can be regarded as an animation texture response in a voice call, allowing you to quickly insert specific sound effects during a call. Like the animated sticker reaction, it mainly provides some commonly used sound effects by Discord, and the administrators of individual servers can also upload sound effects suitable for their own communities.

Other new features are relatively less special. The first is the “Super Reaction”, which is a little more lively than the general animated texture response, and the animation can break through the reaction frame. However, this super response is limited. Generally, Nitro subscribers can only use five per week, while Nitro Basic subscribers can only use two per week. “Avatar Decoration” is also easy to understand. It allows you to add a decorative frame on top of your avatar to further customize the avatar. Finally, Discord is also adding five new themes, namely Retro Storm, Neon Night, Strawberry Lemon Special, Aurora and Sepia.

