DKB update brings sales complaints for the app

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 04, 2023 at 7:32 p.m

The new DKB app is still quite simple so far, but is getting more and more functions with updates. TECHBOOK reveals what’s in the current version.

The update to version 1.33 brings a number of new functions to the DKB app. Among other things, users can now submit a sales complaint directly in the app.

Innovations in the DKB app

The function is described as follows in the release notes: “From now on, you can easily complain about illegal transactions with the Visa debit card in the DKB app”. Previously, this was only possible via the online banking of the DKB, but now the complaint can also be made specifically for the debit card directly in the app.

Photo: TECHBOOK

The update also allows further changes to the user profile. For example, information on tax residency can be entered directly in the app. According to the release notes, bug fixes should also be included in the update.

How does the sales complaint work in the DKB app?

Deutsche Kreditbank confirmed to TECHBOOK that the turnover complaint in version 1.33 of the DKB app is possible below the respective turnover. There will be a box with the heading “Problems with this booking?” and the button claim sales. If a sale doesn’t seem legitimate to you, you can click on it. In the next step, the reason for the complaint can also be selected.

This is how sales complaints work in the DKB app after updating to version 1.33Photo: Deutsche Kreditbank AG

On request, Deutsche Kreditbank stated to TECHBOOK that “the sales complaint feature in the DKB app could again temporarily go offline for further customer optimization and user-friendliness”.

