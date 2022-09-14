Home Technology Dominant position in search engines, confirmed the fine of over 4 billion for Google
Technology

Dominant position in search engines, confirmed the fine of over 4 billion for Google

by admin
Dominant position in search engines, confirmed the fine of over 4 billion for Google

The General Court of the European Union has largely confirmed the decision of the European Commission according to which Google would have “imposed illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators, in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine “.

It is read in a document published today, in which it is added that “in order to take into account in a better way the gravity and duration of the infringementthe Court considers it appropriate to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google at the end of a reasoning that differs, on some points, from that of the Commission ”.

In short, the judges have slightly reduced the fine that the EU Commission had inflicted on Google (about 4.34 billion euros), which remains the most important inflicted in Europe by a competition supervisory authority. In detail, the appeal lodged by Google “is essentially rejected by the Court, which limits itself to annul the decision only in the part in which it finds that the turnover sharing agreements for portfolio would constitute, in themselves, an abuse “. This is why the fine was reduced to € 4.125 billion.

Electric cars

JuicePass-Google 2-0: the Enel X app beats the technology giant (again)

by Emanuele Capone

Fine for Google also in South Korea

For the Mountain View company, the troubles are not over: according to the Yonhap news agency, South Korea has inflicted on Google (e pure a Meta) a penalty for alleged violations of the privacy law.

See also  Guizhou team ends preparations for Wen Xiaoting: Negative news will not affect the desire for victory_Training

The Commission for the Protection of Personal Information would have sentenced Google to pay a fine of 69.2 billion won (just under 50 million dollars) and Meta to pay 30.8 billion won, or just over 22 million dollars. According to the indictment, “Google and Meta would not have clearly informed users of the collection and analysis services of their behavioral information to deduce their interests or use them for personalized advertising”.

You may also like

Facebook launches ‘community chat room’ to fight Discord...

The Ethereum revolution. Thus the ‘Merge’ will change...

New phishing attack “browser in browser” steals players’...

Join us today for our third World of...

Dominant position in search engines, confirmed the fine...

Flickr adds new ‘Virtual Photos’ category to help...

The TikTok democracy – La Stampa

Naughty-looking dog references The Office in The Last...

Samantha Cristoforetti will be commander of the International...

The completely new work “Pikmin 4” after 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy