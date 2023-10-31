EA Sports WRC: A Promising Rally Game with Room for Improvement

“EA Sports WRC: The Official WRC Game Has Arrived”

After years of disappointment with the WRC Generations rally game, racing game enthusiasts can now rejoice as Codemasters, the team behind the widely acclaimed Dirt Rally and Dirt Rally 2.0, has released their first official WRC game. The anticipation surrounding the game was palpable, and for good reason. With the switch from Kylotonn Games to Codemasters, there was hope for a rally game that would finally meet the expectations of fans.

WRC Generations was heavily criticized for its poor gameplay mechanics. The car felt as if it was floating above the ground, the shifting of the center of gravity was poorly executed, and the sense of speed was lackluster. Moreover, the scaling of the environments was unrealistic, with mailboxes appearing larger than the cars that drove through them. Not to mention the disastrous sound design that left much to be desired.

The moment it was announced that Codemasters would take over the development of the official WRC game, excitement grew exponentially. With their track record of delivering exceptional rally games, hopes were high. Now that EA Sports WRC has been released, fans have had the chance to thoroughly scrutinize every aspect of the game.

Compared to its predecessor, Dirt Rally 2.0, EA Sports WRC is unquestionably an excellent rally game. However, it is not without flaws. The car slips a bit too much on the surface, grip on dry pavement with new tires feels unnaturally poor, and there is a dearth of unique stages. The graphics, while still gorgeous, appear more arcade-like due to an abundance of flowers and excessive shading.

Yet, Codemasters has made significant efforts to address these shortcomings. They have introduced the Unreal Engine 4, replacing the old proprietary Ego Engine. This has allowed for over 65 miles of unique roads, 17 countries, 204 stages, and a staggering 82 cars. The game boasts a career mode, a car builder mode for crafting the car of your dreams, and provides daily challenges and upcoming races for the world‘s top virtual rally drivers.

One of the standout improvements in EA Sports WRC is the car physics. Codemasters successfully transferred the physics from Dirt Rally 2.0 to the new game, resulting in more detailed force feedback and better tire physics. The driving feel is significantly improved, offering a realistic and immersive experience behind the wheel. While the grip may feel slightly exaggerated, the overall physics and feel are top-notch.

The graphics in EA Sports WRC are stunning, albeit with a few dull moments. The switch to the Unreal Engine has allowed for longer and more varied stages, but some ground textures still leave room for improvement. Overall, the game is well-optimized and a visual treat.

The sound design in EA Sports WRC has seen improvements as well. Codemasters aimed to capture the true sound of each car model, resulting in greater variation between vehicles. While some cars’ sound heavenly, others may feel a little weak. An addition of more gravel pads in a future patch would further enhance the authenticity of the sound.

One of the highlights of EA Sports WRC is its stages. They are more accurate representations of their real-life counterparts, with more turns per kilometer and greater technicality. Many stages are modeled at a 1:1 scale based on actual WRC stages, providing an intense and demanding rally experience. The inclusion of Jon Armstrong’s rhythm notes, brilliantly read by Jonathan Jackson, adds to the immersion.

Lastly, the game features a career mode that resembles the one found in Kylotonn Games’ WRC 10. While some players may find it enjoyable, others might not find it compelling enough. Nevertheless, the addition of a career mode is a welcome improvement compared to its predecessor.

Overall, EA Sports WRC has delivered a rally game that meets the expectations of fans who have been awaiting a truly exceptional WRC game. With its stunning graphics, improved physics, and challenging stages, it is a significant step up from previous iterations. While not perfect, it is a worthy addition to the rally game genre and a testament to Codemasters’ expertise in the field.

