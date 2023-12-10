Elon Musk and Sam Altman the strange couple of visionaries who broke with the past

This is the case of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, two very different people. The first turned out to be the greatest technological designer of his time, the second a talented inventor.

Together they gave life to Apple and a way of designing and thinking about consumer computing. With due distinctions, a similar discussion can also be made for Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, the former as introverted as the latter off-screen. Microsoft today is something completely different from that of the nineties, when it was the plastic expression of the personality of the two.

Elon Musk has broken this dating game. Rebel capitalist, worth 180 billion dollars, in just over fifty years of life he has produced electric supercars, built rockets to transport men to Mars and microchips to connect our brains to computers.

Few really know him, the one who frequented him the most is Walter Isaacson, who also edited the biography of Steve Jobs and Jennifer Doudna; he describes him as a fickle child, a victim of bullying who took revenge on him and today is dismantling and reassembling his own and other people’s toys with the sadistic pleasure of changing the cards in play.

Elon Musk is the most discussed visionary that recent history has known. A character as chaotic, to use a Dungeons & Dragon term, as he is brilliant, who enters and exits technologies to generate new economies.

