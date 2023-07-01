Home » Elon Musk restricts access to Twitter for ChatGPT
Technology

Elon Musk restricts access to Twitter for ChatGPT

by admin
AI applications like ChatGPT need a lot of data to train their models. This is a thorn in the side of Twitter owner Elon Musk. It’s also about the money.

Twitter owner Elon Musk is taking on the AI ​​companies.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The short message service Twitter has restricted access to its platform. It was a “temporary emergency measure,” wrote company owner Elon Musk on Saturday night on Twitter. Users now have to log in if they want to use the service. Without an account, access to Tweets is limited.

