Embark on a Time Adventure in ‘Dragon Rising’ 10.1.5 Update: New Class, Dungeon, and Daily Events Await

The latest version update 10.1.5 of “Dragon Rising” brings exciting new content for players to enjoy. This update, titled “Crack in Time,” introduces a time adventure where players will join forces with the bronze dragon Chromie and delve into the mysteries of the Way of Time.

One of the highlights of this update is the addition of a new class specialization, the Enhanced Evoker. Players can now harness the powers of the Bronze Dragonflight and the Black Dragonflight to enhance their damage-dealing abilities and support their allies on the battlefield.

In addition, a new mega dungeon called “Dawn of Henglong” awaits brave adventurers. This legendary difficulty dungeon features eight challenging bosses and takes players on a journey through time to prevent the Legion of Dragons from achieving their nefarious goals. Players will also face off against the formidable Eredy Kron for the first time.

The update also introduces two new daily events that players can participate in. The Time Rift event takes place in Zazuzus and requires players to defend against enemies from other timelines in order to earn epic rewards. These rewards include clone gear, mounts, shapeshifters, pets, and more. Meanwhile, in Wardroken’s Young Scale Nursery, players can engage in various activities to take care of baby dragons and collect additional pets for their collection.

Another exciting feature of this update is the inclusion of the Warlock class for races other than half-dragons. Night elves, draenei, pandaren, and tauren players can now embrace the power of the Warlock and unleash their dark magic upon their enemies.

As with any update, this version also brings necessary balance and adjustments to various careers in the game to ensure a fair and enjoyable playing experience for all players.

With the introduction of these new features and content, “Dragon Rising” version 10.1.5 “Crack in Time” promises to offer players an immersive and exciting gameplay experience. So gear up, dive into the time adventure, and face the challenges that await you!

