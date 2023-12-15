Falcom’s new game “Kiseki in the Legend of Heroes” is released, and the 20th anniversary game of “Kisekos” series will be released in 2024 – Game Base

Falcom, the Japanese video game developer, has recently released their highly anticipated game “Kisetsu no Kiseki” as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the “Kisekos” series. The game, which was officially released, is expected to be a major hit among fans of the series.

In addition to the release of “Kisetsu no Kiseki,” Falcom has also announced that the 20th anniversary game of the “Kisekos” series will be released in 2024, further exciting fans who have been eagerly anticipating the next installment in the beloved series.

Meanwhile, Bahamut Video Game Information Station has announced that the “Legend of Heroes: Trails of Rei” for Nintendo Switch will be released in a traditional Chinese version on February 29, 2024. The Japanese trial version is already available for trial play in advance, building excitement for the upcoming release.

Furthermore, Falcom has also released their new work “Legend of Heroes: Trails of the World” “Trajectory,” adding to the excitement surrounding the 20th anniversary of the “Trajectory” series set to be released in 2024.

Overall, it is an exciting time for fans of Falcom’s games as the company continues to release new and highly anticipated titles, with the promise of more to come in 2024.

