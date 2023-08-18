Home » Fans Express Outrage Over Pricing of Total War: Warhammer III DLC, Creative Assembly Responds
Creative Assembly Faces Backlash Over Pricing of Total War: Warhammer III DLC

Fans of Total War: Warhammer III are expressing their frustration and disappointment with Creative Assembly as the pricing for the game’s latest downloadable content (DLC), Shadows of Change, sparks controversy. The DLC, which features three lords, new units, and campaign mechanics, comes with a price tag of £17.99. However, players argue that this cost is excessive, particularly when comparing it to previous DLC offerings.

The Chaos Dwarves’ Faction Pack Forge, which also cost £17.99, faced similar criticism before, raising concerns about the escalating prices of DLC. Previously, Lords packs were priced at around £8, while Faction DLC set gamers back £15. The consistency of these costs over the years has been acknowledged, but players are still left questioning the reasoning behind the recent hike.

In response to the mounting backlash, Creative Assembly released a statement attempting to justify the increased pricing. They explained that costs have gone up, and as a result, prices had to be adjusted accordingly. Although they acknowledged this would be a challenging decision for fans, the company emphasized the need to support the development of Warhammer III and ensure the delivery of the planned additional content.

Creative Assembly also stressed the importance of maintaining good value for players. They acknowledged that the final judgment on whether the new pricing is justified ultimately lies with the fans. The company expressed their desire to attract more players to their game and continue delivering content that excites the community for as long as possible.

However, despite their attempt to address concerns, the statement doesn’t appear to be appeasing disgruntled gamers. The backlash continues, with many questioning the validity of the price increase for Total War: Warhammer III DLC.

As the controversy unfolds, fans are left to decide whether the new pricing is fair or if Creative Assembly should reconsider its approach. The future of the Total War: Warhammer III DLC and its pricing strategies could potentially impact the game’s reception and the company’s relationship with its dedicated fan base.

