Female creators on Twitch need to cover nipples and underbust, according to new policy

Angela Hession, head of Twitch’s Office of Customer Trust, has announced updated measures to protect the user experience on the live streaming platform. The new policy prohibits implied nudity, in response to some streamers using censor bars or camera angles to give the impression of nudity without actually showing it.

The updated policy requires streamers to wear opaque clothing that covers their genitals and nipples, with transparent or partially transparent clothing not meeting the coverage requirements. Female streamers must also cover their nipples and not expose the lower part of the bust. Twitch is also working on a feature to blur thumbnails of content labeled with ‘Sexual Themes’ to further protect viewers.

This announcement comes after a policy update in mid-December 2023, which permitted the display of highlighted breasts, buttocks, and pelvic regions as long as the content was correctly labeled. Erotic dances such as striptease will also not be sanctioned as long as they are appropriately classified.

Twitch’s implementation of these measures comes as the platform aims to limit sexually suggestive content, especially with 41% of its audience being between 16 and 24 years old. The platform has also reiterated that it will not recommend content with labels of drugs, intoxication, tobacco, violence, and sexual themes.

In addition to these measures, Twitch will be ceasing operations in South Korea on February 27 due to high operating costs in the country. This decision has been attributed to the steep increase in internet rates in South Korea compared to other territories, making it financially challenging for the platform to continue its operations there. Despite efforts to reduce costs, including lowering the transmission quality to 720p, Twitch has made the difficult decision to cease operations in the country.

