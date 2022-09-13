Home Technology FF7 prequel remake “CCFFVII- REUNION” public release date, relive the legend of Zacks | 4Gamers
Technology

by admin
FF7 prequel remake “CCFFVII- REUNION” public release date, relive the legend of Zacks | 4Gamers

At the Nintendo Direct online press conference today (13th), Square Enix announced that the FF7 prequel remake “CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII-REUNION” will be released on December 13th.

“CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII-” is the prequel to “FANTASY VII”, which was first released on PSP in 2007, and is loved by many players because of its touching story.

In addition to the HDization of the screen this time, all 3D models, including the characters on the scene, will also have a new look. All-voice-supported content and newly-arranged music will more vividly depict the turbulent story that connects “FINAL FANTASY VII”. Players can enjoy a more beautiful picture and an easier-to-play system.

“CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION” is expected to be released on December 13th on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The Steam version will be released on December 14th.

