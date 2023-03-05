When it comes to affordable 5G mobile phones in Hong Kong, I believe that many users will immediately think of Xiaomi Redmi or Samsung Galaxy A series, but in fact, OPPO has also introduced 5G models priced at 2,000 in Hong Kong.

Like the OPPO A78 5G released in Hong Kong at the end of last month, it has been available on the local market as of the time of writing. The price is $1,999, which is less than two thousand Hong Kong dollars. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, pre-loaded with the Android 13 operating system and uses the ColorOS 13 interface , the built-in large battery of 5,000mAh is common in flat machines, but it has 33W SuperVOOC fast charging faster than devices of the same price; some audio-visual mobile phones have stereo dual speakers that support real original sound technology, with a 6.56-inch 90Hz refresh rate large screen, and 5,000 Vientiane AI dual mirror, even with cheap 5G, has a good audio-visual and shooting experience.

In addition to the A78 5G, there is also the Hong Kong Bank A77 5G, which was launched by the same manufacturer in the middle of last year, and the current street price has been reduced to $1,690, which is less than a thousand seven. It has a built-in 6+128 storage configuration, although the newer version A78 5G is equipped with 8GB There is less RAM, and the main camera also uses a slightly lower 48 million image output, but the computing part of the A77 5G uses the Dimensity 810 chipset with better performance. It also has dual stereo speakers, 5,000mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC fast charge, The performance-price ratio is even better.

If you need a tougher and cleaner body, there is currently a Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro that is equipped with a 9,600mAh super-large battery and a 122dB large-output speaker, which is convenient for outdoor hikers and mountaineers, and can even use the speaker characteristics for emergency calls. . What is attractive is this “Outdoor Friend” equipped with MIL-STD-810G military-standard drop-resistant, IP68/IP69K water- and dust-resistant body, the price is only $1,799, which is less than a thousand eight, and you can bring one when you go up and down. The beer machine is cheap.