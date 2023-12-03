GitLab: Warning of new IT security vulnerability

As the BSI currently reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for GitLab. You can read a description of the security vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published a security advisory for GitLab on December 1st, 2023. The report lists several vulnerabilities that make an attack possible. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system and the open source GitLab product.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitLab Security Release (Stand: 30.11.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for GitLab – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 10,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 10.0.

GitLab Bug: Description of the attack

GitLab is a web application for version management for software projects based on git.

A remote attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in GitLab to bypass security measures, cause a denial of service, disclose sensitive information, manipulate files, escalate privileges, or conduct XSS attacks.

The vulnerabilities were classified by individual serial numbers using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) referencing system CVE-2023-6396, CVE-2023-6033, CVE-2023-5995, CVE-2023-5226, CVE-2023-4912, CVE-2023-4658, CVE-2023-4317, CVE-2023-3964, CVE-2023-3949, CVE-2023-39417, CVE-2023-3443, CVE-2023-3401 und CVE-2022-41409.

Systems affected by the GitLab security vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source GitLab Open Source GitLab Open Source GitLab

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the IT security warning Affected manufacturers provide a new security update.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitLab Security Release vom 2023-11-30 (01.12.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GitLab. This text will be updated as updates are announced. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

12/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

