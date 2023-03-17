Merkle Italia (Customer Experience Management agency of the dentsu group) officially announced the appointment of Julius Zeuli a Managing Director.

“We have decided to entrust Merkle’s ambitious development plan in our country to a talent who has particularly distinguished himself in recent years in Merkle DACH, our excellence at EMEA level. I am happy that Giulio accepted the challenge” he has declared Mariano DiBenedetto, CEO Southern Europe, MENA & Turkey Of Dentsu.

Giulio Zeuli, 36 years old and of Roman origin, led an international team abroad for many years. Strengthened by this background, he already brings it to Italy confirmed experience in governance related to complex and multi-technological projects with some of the most important customers of the group and the deep knowledge of Merkle Core Products: CRM, e-Commerce, Cloud platforms, Data & Analytics, Martech solutions, Digital strategy & trasformation.

“This technical and managerial baggage – has continued Mariano DiBenedetto – combined with the Italian team’s already well-known project management skills for collecting, analyzing and interpreting data and with the absolute quality of the final product, they will make Merkle a point of reference on the market. I am certain that with Giulio’s leadership, Merkle’s goals in Italy will be met and exceeded.”

In this regard, Giulio Zeulii.e. the new one Managing Director Of Merkle Italiastated that: “Over the last few years, my greatest source of professional satisfaction has been helping many of our clients to enter the digital world and implement the technological transformation that will make them sure protagonists of the market of the future.

I am a staunch supporter of professional ethics, of the values ​​of streamlined leadership, who knows how to listen, and I believe in the passion of a team dedicated to achieving the goal. I have found these same values ​​in dentsu italia and for this reason I am happy with the opportunity given to me and determined to make Merkle one of the protagonists of the Italian tech scene.”