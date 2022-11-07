Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta prepares the first wave of cuts in its history: thousands of layoffs a week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Facebook holding wants to reduce costs by 10%: the economic crisis and the repercussions of the investment on the metaveso are weighing

Mark Zuckerberg holds the bar on his metaverse-focused strategy. But the bet on virtual reality could soon turn into a wave of job cuts, the first in the eighteen-year history of what is now called Meta.

Twitter leads the way in cuts

After the firing of half of Twitter’s employees, the company that owns Facebook could be the next Big Tech to kick out thousands of people. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal citing informed sources according to which the cuts will be announced on Wednesday 9 November. According to these sources, the upcoming layoffs in Meta will affect “thousands of people”. This would be the first of its kind in the company’s history and, although proportionately smaller than the massive Twitter layoff, it could be the highest number of people kicked out of a Big Tech in a year that has seen a contraction. of the sector.

Workforce of 87 thousand

Last September, the company had declared that it had 87,000 employees and, according to what the American business newspaper reported, was already thinking of a 10% cut in expenses also through layoffs. On the occasion of the recent quarterly, Zuckerberg himself had emphasized that Meta is focusing on some areas with high growth potential. The reference was interpreted as an indication that Meta will not go back on its investments in projects related to the metaverse and virtual reality viewers.

What happens to Reality Labs

The division of Reality Labs weighed on the group for a total of 15 billion dollars. Like other hi-tech companies, Meta has accelerated hiring in the post-pandemic, increasing its workforce by 27,000 in 2020-2021 and by another 15,000 employees in the first nine months of this year. Now, however, the prospects for a slowdown in the economy require an approach that is more geared to the reality of numbers and budgets.