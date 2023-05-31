Home » God of War Artist Joins Netflix’s Halo – Gamereactor
Rafael Grassetti has worked at PlayStation for over a decade and was working on Ragnarök, Killzone: Shadowfall when he announced his abrupt departure earlier this month. (Killzone: Shadow Fall), Infamous: Second Son, and more have created some amazing works of art. What could tempt him to say goodbye to a workplace he seemed to love? The same is true of letting another veteran leave the “enemy” last month.

Because Rafael Grasetti Bold) He will join Joseph Staten and Netflix’s crew on their recently announced triple-A title, the company said. Grasetti’s astonishing art and Staton’s ingenuity? Think I’m Interested. How are you?

