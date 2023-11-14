Home » Google gives Apple 36% of revenues to default to Safari
Google gives Apple 36% of revenues to default to Safari

Google gives Apple 36% of revenues to default to Safari

Google gives Apple a 36% share of advertising revenue from searches on the Safari browser to be the default search engine on Macs, iPads and iPhones. This was confirmed by Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, in court for the Antitrust trial on the Google app store initiated by Epic Games.

According to the video game giant, Google has monopolized the distribution market for its app by popping up side deals with rival companies and using its resources to stifle competition. Pichai thus confirmed what one of the witnesses, economics professor at the University of Chicago Kevin Murphy, said at the trial in which the Mountain View giant is accused by the US Department of Justice of having violated the monopoly regulation.

Google spent $26.3 billion in 2021 to be the default search engine on Safari and other browsers such as Firefox. And with Murphy’s takeover, the American media report, the amount that went to Apple can be set at 18 billion.

