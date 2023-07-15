Google Introduces Bard: A New Competitor for OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Google Introduces Bard: A New Competitor in the World of Artificial Intelligence

Google has announced the launch of its very own artificial intelligence tool called Bard. This new tool, which will be available in over 40 languages and 27 countries worldwide, is set to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which had previously been the go-to option for the general public.

With the entry of Google’s Bard into the market, OpenAI’s ChatGPT will need to expand its range of features in order to keep up with its new rival. Among the features of ChatGPT was the ability to determine the ideal career for each zodiac sign and identify the most seductive signs.

Bard, previously only available in English, Japanese, and Korean, has now expanded to include approximately 40 languages, such as Arabic, German, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Hindi. This significantly broadens its reach and usability, according to Google.

One of the standout features of both Bard and ChatGPT is their ability to resume conversations that were previously suspended. Bard also boasts a male voice that is noticeably more fluent compared to Google Translate’s assistant.

But what else can Google’s new AI tool do? Firstly, Bard can act as a collaborator in programming and software development tasks, including code debugging. This feature supports over 20 programming languages, such as C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, and TypeScript. Additionally, users can export Python code to Google Colab without the need for copying and pasting.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bard allows users to easily share responses. With just a click of a button, users can share responses via email, generate a document in Google Docs or share a link on social media platforms.

For those who prefer listening to reading, Bard also offers the option to listen aloud to its responses. Users have praised Bard’s male voice for its fluency, surpassing that of Google Translate’s assistant.

To access Bard, users can simply visit the website bard.google.com and sign in with their Google account. However, Google emphasizes that Bard is still in an experimental stage and may provide inaccurate or inadequate answers.

In summary, Google’s introduction of Bard to the world of artificial intelligence brings new competition for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bard offers a wider range of languages, the ability to share responses, and a more fluent male voice. To access Bard, users can visit the official website and sign in with their Google account. However, it’s important to bear in mind that Bard is still in its experimental phase and may not always provide accurate answers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

