GoPro Hero 9 Black & Media Mod Unboxing and First Impressions – Tech Sloth

13
Time for the next planless adventure. Driven by fixed ideas and an upcoming trip, I will soon deal with the topic of GoPro. Don’t worry, I won’t throw myself down any slopes with any sports equipment, but rather take it easy. But what still concerns me the most at the moment is how do you get the most reasonable audio out of it without too much effort. Look… let’s hear it.
similar posts
See also "Nintendo Switch Sports" new golf project Yui Aragaki demonstrates swinging cute players-Entertainment-HiNet Life Blog