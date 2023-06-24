Greentech Awards Climate Innovation Award 51 companies apply 51 companies have applied for the Climate Innovation Award of the State of Lower Saxony. “The companies in the state are pioneers in climate protection and know the urgency of decarbonizing our economy towards climate neutrality,” said Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) on Friday.

Sustainability Award: 50 outstanding applications

He is all the more pleased that we have once again received more than 50 outstanding applications. “That speaks for the innovative strength and the unbroken drive of the companies and their employees for climate protection.” The prize is endowed with 10,000 euros. The winner will be determined on August 25th, and the award ceremony in Göttingen is planned for November 21st.

Last year, the Braunschweig-based battery manufacturer LB Systems received the award for the company’s sustainable energy storage solutions.

Climate Innovation Award

Typically, climate innovation awards are given to recognize and promote innovative ideas, projects or technologies that make a positive contribution to combating climate change. Such prizes are often created by governmental organisations, non-governmental organisations, research institutes or companies to recognize and support innovations in the field of climate protection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

