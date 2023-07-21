Greentech balcony power plant: DEYE promises retrofitting for faulty inverters

The Federal Network Agency confirmed the information. With the inverters of the type SUN600G3-EU-230, the grid and system protection is faulty. The authorities referred to the applicable standard, which means that if the devices are not complied with, they will not be allowed to be operated on the distribution network.

Faulty inverters: missing component switched off

In random measurements, however, the affected devices would have switched off even without the component missing in the faulty inverter. Additional protection is not available without such a component.

Investigations into possible other inverter types from the manufacturer Deye are still ongoing. The magazine “Stern” had previously reported on the facts.

According to Deye, it has already developed a retrofit that is currently being certified. Customers should then receive a free upgrade.

Inverters can be connected to the grid again immediately

“The inverters can go back online immediately after the retrofit is installed,” the company emphasized. It was not initially known exactly how the upgrade would reach the affected customers.

The Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (VDE) recommended that consumers contact the manufacturer or retailer of the balcony solar system and, if necessary, address any discrepancies in the system.

A warranty claim should also be checked. The North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center emphasized: “Basically, plug-in solar devices are safe; we are not aware of any dangerous behavior of such a device in Germany.”

