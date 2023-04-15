Home » Greentech Events: Rethinking concrete construction
Technology

Greentech Events: Rethinking concrete construction

by admin
Greentech Events: Rethinking concrete construction

The Karlsruhe KIT is organizing an exciting workshop under this title in the coming week as part of the Munich construction fair: whether roads, bridges, tunnels or buildings – concrete is the building material of modernity. Every year 14 billion cubic meters of the robust, freely formable and inexpensive mixture of sand, water, gravel and cement, which gave stability to the buildings of ancient Rome, are used in construction.

Concrete has a massive sustainability problem

But concrete has an emissions problem: During the production of the component cement, the process releases around three billion tons of carbon dioxide each year, almost eight percent of global CO2-Total emission. At the symposium, researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) will address the pressing question of how concrete can become more sustainable

“Does concrete – in a sustainable world – have a future?”, which will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, as part of BAU – the world‘s leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems.

The post Greentech Events: Betonbau neu denken appeared first on TechFieber Greentech Live.

See also  The Penetration of Social Media and Digital Platforms in Italy in 2022: Whatsapp above all

You may also like

IBM Maximo Asset Management at risk: Vulnerability allows...

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets pre-order...

That’s why Elon Musk just bought 10,000 graphics...

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2...

o2 Free becomes o2 Mobile

Apple is holding back the iPhone: a new...

Tales that children can touch: the secret of...

[There is a movie to watch]”Final Fantasy 16″...

First test drive in the VW ID 7

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy