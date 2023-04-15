Greentech Events: Rethinking concrete construction

The Karlsruhe KIT is organizing an exciting workshop under this title in the coming week as part of the Munich construction fair: whether roads, bridges, tunnels or buildings – concrete is the building material of modernity. Every year 14 billion cubic meters of the robust, freely formable and inexpensive mixture of sand, water, gravel and cement, which gave stability to the buildings of ancient Rome, are used in construction.

Concrete has a massive sustainability problem

But concrete has an emissions problem: During the production of the component cement, the process releases around three billion tons of carbon dioxide each year, almost eight percent of global CO 2 -Total emission. At the symposium, researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) will address the pressing question of how concrete can become more sustainable

“Does concrete – in a sustainable world – have a future?”, which will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, as part of BAU – the world‘s leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems.

The post Greentech Events: Betonbau neu denken appeared first on TechFieber Greentech Live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

