Greentech Index: KIT Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) is one of the leading German research institutions in the field of greentech and renewable energies and definitely has a strong presence.

Within the KIT there is several research facilities and instituteswhich deal with these topics, including:

Institute for Technology Assessment and Systems Analysis (ITAS): ITAS deals with the assessment and evaluation of technologies, including renewable energies, and their impact on society and the environment. Institute for Photovoltaics (PV): The institute researches the development and improvement of photovoltaic technologies in order to increase the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of solar cells. Institute for Technical Thermodynamics and Refrigeration (ITTK): This institute researches efficient cooling systems and heating technologies that can play an important role in renewable energy systems.

Engler-Bunte-Institut (EBI): The EBI focuses on research into energy processes and technologies, including the use of renewable energies. Helmholtz Institute Ulm (HIU): The HIU is a joint initiative between KIT and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and is dedicated to researching battery technologies and energy storage systems. KIT Greentech climate researcher FameLab Germany / Photo: Sarah Jonek Bielefeld Marketing

Greentech KIT: Focus on renewable energies

These institutes are only a part of the research activities of the KIT in the field of ClimateTech and renewable energies.

The KIT also works with industrial partners and other research institutions to develop innovative solutions for the energy transition and sustainability.

The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology is a technical university in the state of Baden-Württemberg and a national research center in the Helmholtz Association.

