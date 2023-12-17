Home » Greentech Mobility: BeTriton e-bike boat now also available as a trailer
On the water and on land with your own e-bike? The new BeTriton trailer makes this possible.

An adventure for nature lovers and romantic short vacations for couples – that’s what the new bicycle boat trailer promises. And this could also be worth an investment for bike rentals.

The makers of BeTriton have added a new concept to their portfolio. So far there are models with an integrated bike.

We have already reported on the amphibious e-bike, originally presented under the name Z-Triton, and talked about it in the podcast.

Now the company is responding to increased customer requests, to use your own e-bike. The result is the BeTriton trailer version. As with the fully integrated full version, there is space for 2 people.

The decisive advantage: The new bicycle boat trailer is simple, practical and, above all, more affordable than the integrated e-bike version.

The trailer can be coupled to the seat tube using a coupling and therefore fits virtually any Pedelec. Theoretically, the BeTriton trailer is allowed attached to an S-Pedelec up to 45 km/h become.

