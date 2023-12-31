GTA fans use Minecraft to create a trailer[Watch the video]perfectly restoring the major plots of the original film

Netizen Recreates ‘GTA 6’ Trailer in ‘Minecraft’, Amassing Millions of Views

In a remarkable display of creativity and skill, a netizen by the username EvilGame has recreated the trailer for “GTA 6” using the popular game “Minecraft”. The meticulously crafted video quickly garnered attention and praise, amassing millions of views on YouTube.

The original trailer for “GTA 6” was released by Rockstar and immediately caused a sensation in the gaming industry. With a runtime of 1 minute and 30 seconds, the trailer garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, solidifying its status as a highly anticipated game release. However, it was the “Minecraft” recreation that took the internet by storm.

EvilGame’s recreation is a pixel-perfect representation of the “GTA 6” trailer, featuring every shot and image from the original. The attention to detail and high degree of restoration have garnered widespread praise from viewers. The recreated trailer showcases the introduction of the game’s heroine, the vibrant hues of the Sin City sunset, and various scenic elements from the original “GTA 6” trailer.

The netizen also live-streamed the creation process on YouTube, allowing viewers to witness the painstaking effort and dedication that went into the recreation. This level of commitment and skill has drawn comparisons to a similar remake of “GTA 5” that garnered 400,000 views in a single day back in 2013.

The gaming community continues to be amazed by the talent and creativity displayed by netizens like EvilGame. The “Minecraft” recreation of the “GTA 6” trailer serves as a testament to the enduring popularity and influence of the gaming industry. As the release of “GTA 6” draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate more content and tributes from the gaming community.

Source: Reddit

