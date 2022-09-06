Home Technology Guild Esports has expanded its partnership with Samsung – – Gamereactor
Technology

London-based David Beckham-backed esports organization Guild Esports has announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Samsung for a full year. As revealed in a press release, we’re told this will make Samsung Guild’s official TV partner, effective immediately.

“We’re excited to partner with Samsung TVs,” said Rory Moran, Director of Partnerships at Guild. “Samsung is an ideal partner for Guild because of its world-leading technology, focus on innovation and delivering the best to people. entertainment experience. Guild’s talent ranges from pro gamers to content creators, and having a consistent partner to meet our diverse technology needs – from gaming monitors to TVs – represents a key part of our growth.

As part of this expansion, we’ve been told that Samsung will be supplying TVs from its Neo QLED 2022 range at Guild headquarters in Shoreditch, London. We were not informed of any financial information related to the partnership.

