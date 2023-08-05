Hasbro Hopes Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King Will Bring Old Transformers Games to Game Pass

Title: Hasbro Awaits Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, Eager for Transformers Game to Join Game Pass

Introduction:

Toy giant Hasbro has expressed its support for Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, which is valued at a staggering $68.7 billion. As the deal comes close to fruition, Hasbro eagerly anticipates the possibility of the old Transformers game released by Activision being made available on Microsoft’s Game Pass platform, breathing new life into the popular franchise.

Excitement at Hasbro:

In an interview with Transformers World, Hasbro’s representatives echoed their enthusiasm for the potential benefits of the Microsoft and Xbox deal. The toy company expressed disappointment with Activision’s seemingly disorganized approach to preserving their game archives, emphasizing the need to ensure that no content is lost during the acquisition. Hasbro hopes that Microsoft’s involvement will bring about improvements in the management of beloved titles.

Preserving the Transformers Legacy:

Hasbro’s statement further revealed their commitment to resolving any potential setbacks caused by the merger. The company states that it will embark on a comprehensive search through all archives and hard drives to safeguard and potentially reintroduce the legacy Transformers games to the gaming community. The company considers adding the titles to Game Pass as an effortless and valuable inclusion, enabling players to relive cherished moments and attracting new audiences to the franchise.

Collaboration with British Studio Splash Damage:

Hasbro’s excitement for the future of Transformers in the gaming industry extends beyond the old titles. The toy company highlights its ongoing collaboration with the respected British studio, Splash Damage. Known for their expertise in game development, Splash Damage is currently working on a highly anticipated new Transformers game. Hasbro’s desire for the older games to be made available on Game Pass can be seen as part of their broader strategy to rejuvenate and revitalize the franchise.

Conclusion:

As Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King draws nearer, toy giant Hasbro welcomes the potential opportunities it could bring to the Transformers gaming franchise. The company’s passion for ensuring the preservation and accessibility of beloved games remains paramount. With their collaboration with Splash Damage and the prospect of the older Transformers titles joining Game Pass, fans can look forward to a bright future for the iconic franchise in the gaming world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

