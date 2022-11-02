The 2022 Overwatch League playoffs are in full swing, and so far they have been surprising. Some of the top teams in the league have either been eliminated or find themselves currently in elimination form, and most importantly, we have supporting stars to talk about and celebrate.

Starting with the Character Star Awards, this year’s winners in the Supporting category are: Hyeon-Seok “Chiyo” Han of Dallas Fuel, Jin-Seo “Shu” Kim of Los Angeles Gladiators, Min-Chul “Izayaki of Shanghai Dragons” “Kim and the Dallas Fuel’s Jun “Fielder” Kwon.

Looking back at the actual game, the four teams that have been eliminated are the Philadelphia Fusion, Atlanta Reign, Toronto Defiance and the defending champion Shanghai Dragons.

That leaves just eight teams still fighting for the title, with two heading home tonight. The next knockout round will see the Los Angeles Gladiators take on the San Francisco Shock, then the Hangzhou Sparks face the Florida Mayhem. The loser goes home, while the winner will face the loser of the London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws or the Seoul Dynasty vs. Dallas Fuel.