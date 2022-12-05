Home Technology Here are the winners and losers from Week 1 of the Call of Duty League 2023 season – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Here are the winners and losers from Week 1 of the Call of Duty League 2023 season – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Call of Duty League is back. The 2023 season has already started, and in this case, we have a lot of results to talk about. Every team played two games in the first week, and in this case, only three teams are unbeaten after three days of competition. The result is as follows.

first day:

  • Boston Breakthrough 3-1 Atlanta Faz

  • Texas Optics 1-3 Minnesota Rock

  • Vegas Legion 1-3 Los Angeles Rogues

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas beat Seattle Surge 3-2

the next day:

  • Minnesota 3-1 Toronto Super

  • New York Subline 0-3 London Royal Ravens

  • Seattle Surge 1-3 Boston Break

  • Florida Mutiny 3-2 Vegas Legion

third day:

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas 2-3 London Royal Ravens

  • Texas 3-0 Florida Mutiny

  • Los Angeles Rogues 2-3 Atlanta Faz

  • Toronto Super 3-1 New York Subline

As you can see, only the London Royal Ravens, Boston Breakers and Minnesota Rock are undefeated so far.

The CDL will continue this Friday, Week 2 of Main I.

Photo: Activision
