The Call of Duty League is back. The 2023 season has already started, and in this case, we have a lot of results to talk about. Every team played two games in the first week, and in this case, only three teams are unbeaten after three days of competition. The result is as follows.

first day:

Boston Breakthrough 3-1 Atlanta Faz

Texas Optics 1-3 Minnesota Rock

Vegas Legion 1-3 Los Angeles Rogues

Los Angeles Guerrillas beat Seattle Surge 3-2

the next day:

Minnesota 3-1 Toronto Super

New York Subline 0-3 London Royal Ravens

Seattle Surge 1-3 Boston Break

Florida Mutiny 3-2 Vegas Legion

third day:

Los Angeles Guerrillas 2-3 London Royal Ravens

Texas 3-0 Florida Mutiny

Los Angeles Rogues 2-3 Atlanta Faz

Toronto Super 3-1 New York Subline

As you can see, only the London Royal Ravens, Boston Breakers and Minnesota Rock are undefeated so far.

The CDL will continue this Friday, Week 2 of Main I.