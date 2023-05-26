Home » Hot Toys to Release Insanely Detailed Michael Keaton Batman Figure – The Flash – Gamereactor
One of the hottest topics about the upcoming movie The Flash is the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, the Batman many today believe to be the real one. If you’re one of them, Hot Toys has something you’re sure to love.

They’ve now announced a 1/6 scale figure featuring the stunning details the brand is known for, including“Hot Toys’ Rolling Eye Feature Allows Collectors to Adjust Character’s Gaze”.It also comes with two different pant portraits, two interchangeable fabric capes, the iconic bat gadget and“Ultra-realistic Bruce Wayne head sculpt, including interchangeable lower panels to change Batman’s expression”.

If you need this (of course you do!), it will cost you $305, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2024. Make a reservation this way. Also, if your wallet is as big as your love for Michael Keaton’s Batman, you can buy him a Batmobile (yes, the figure can sit in it) that can be attached to almost anything.

Read it this way. Unfortunately, it’s priced at $705, so maybe you should consider selling a kidney or taking grandma to the pawn shop if you want to. The Batmobile will be delivered between April and September 2024.

