The Chinese brand Realme, which is part of the BBK Electronics group (the same as Oppo and OnePlus) has also made itself known in Italy for its smartphones that combine good performance with competitive prices. A bit like 3-4 years ago Xiaomi also started in the West.

And the new C55 seeks to do just that: stand out at the low end of the market with some interesting features, such as the 64 MP rear cameraa refined design, a generously sized display and even what the company calls Mini Capsule, which mimics the (much more complete) Dynamic Island of the latest iPhone.

Realme C55, the technical characteristics

The back of the phone is obviously plastic, but it doesn’t betray any cheap feel. Far from it: the Realme C55 is well made, it is thin and fits well in the hand and just the back, finished as if it were brushed metal (or even of briar), it is really pleasant to see.

The display is good 6.72” IPS with Full HD Plus resolution and refresh at 90 Hz, fairly bright even outdoors (but the calibration of the sensor is always very conservative). Underneath is a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, which is a bit the real Achilles heel of this smartphone. The battery is 5,000 mAh and we thought it was more than adequate: it easily gets through a day and a half of use (if not even two) but we didn’t worry too much about it because in the package there is a 33W fast power adapter which is able to give a lot of autonomy in a short time.

As mentioned, the main camera is 64 MP and is flanked by another 2 MP and an 8 MP front camera. The Realme C55, which does not support 5Gis already on sale on the Italian market: it costs 219 in the 6/128 version (object of our test) and 239 euros in the 8/256.









The Realme C55 in everyday use

The operating system is Android 13, which is superimposed on Realme UI 4.0 customization, the same as Oppo smartphones. It definitely overlaps, with many (too many) pre-installed apps, suggestions that tend to become intrusive and interface choices that are not always acceptable, which end up weighing everything down a bit.

Even because the processor is not that can do miracles: jamming is frequent, both when opening apps and when switching from one to another, and also when unlocking the phone, which takes place via a side fingerprint sensor that didn’t seem particularly responsive to us. The poor performances also partly concern the camera: focus and shooting are sometimes a little late, even if the photos (especially in good light conditions) are sharp and absolutely perfect good for use on social or in chats. And they are seen very well on the display, which remains adequate for this price range.





Curiosity: the Mini Capsule like the iPhone

At the top of the screen is the hole for the front sensor, which in some cases can actually turn into a sort of Dynamic Island in salsa Realme. In very few cases, to be honest: at the moment only when the smartphone is put on charge. Subsequently, according to what was announced, it will also be able to view (for example) information on navigation data and the steps taken during the day.

This is certainly not it the reason that should push the purchase of the Realme C55, which has other arrows in its bow: it is light, has a telephone part that works well and must be evaluated for the market segment in which it fits. It can be a great first phone for a teenager or even a second phone for an adult. Provided maybe you can find it under 200 euroswhich is already happening online.

What we liked

Design cared for

autonomy remarkable

What we didn’t like

