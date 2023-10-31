How to change Netflix password

Two purchased a new television and do you want, for this occasion, to change the password to your Netflix account to log in from the new device? No problem, you can intervene and modificare la password Netflix with simple steps. In the next paragraphs we will explain how to do it, showing you the procedure to follow from multiple devices.

Change your Netflix password It can also be useful if you have been using it for a long time and want to update it or if you have shared it with other people, and now, for security reasons, you want to make the change and keep it just for yourself.

We also remind you that from the beginning of 2023, it is no longer possible to share your Netflix account with friends and relatives who do not live in the same household. A choice by the platform to limit and contain the “damage” of the potential number of subscriptions lost due to sharing a single account with multiple people. Now let’s see how to proceed to make changes to your Netflix login credentials.

How to change your Netflix password from PC

If you wish update or change your password on Netflix you can do it from any browser or from the official PC application, available for Windows 10 e 11.

Proceed as follows:

Open your usual browser to surf the net. Enter the official website of the Netflix platform. Click on Log in, which you will find at the top right of the screen. Enter your email address and current password. Click on your profile avatar. Press up Account and then up Change Password.

Enter your old password in the field Current Password.

Type the new one, which must have a minimum of 6 characters. Confirm by clicking on

Change your password from the app

Always from PC, you can change your password directly from the Netflix app for Windows 10 and 11:

Open the application from PC. If you are not logged in, press on Log in and enter your credentials. Click on the profile icon and then on the button with the three dots. Click on Settings and then on Account Details.

A window will open in your browser where you will need to complete the process. Click on Change Passwordenter the current one and then the new one, press on Salva and confirm the operation.

How to change Netflix password from Android

You use one smartphone, tablet o Smart TV Android? In this case, you can proceed to change your password using the official Netflix application found in the Play Store.

Launch the application. Log in by entering your account email and password. Tap on the profile and on the icon at the top right. Select the item When the page opens in the browser, click on Change Password.

Enter the current password and then the new one. Tap on Salva to conclude.

How to change Netflix password on iPhone

The procedure for changing your Netflix password from the iPhone and iPad app is different from that for Android devices. Currently, the only way to change it is to uUse Safari or another compatible browser for iOS like Chrome, Firefox or Opera. Consequently, the procedure to follow for modification is the same as that for PC.

