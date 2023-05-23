IBM InfoSphere Information Server: IT security warning about a new bug

There is a current IT security warning for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server on May 22nd, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM InfoSphere Information Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Status: 05/21/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM InfoSphere Information Server – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a software platform for integrating heterogeneous data.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM InfoSphere Information Server to manipulate files, disclose information, perform a cross site scripting attack, or execute code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-32336, CVE-2023-28529, CVE-2023-22878 und CVE-2022-47984 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server 11.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:infosphere_information_server)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6995879

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6988675

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6988155

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-21 (22.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6988153

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/22/2023 – Initial version

