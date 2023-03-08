As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for IBM Security Guardium. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Security Guardium on March 7th, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The Linux operating system and the IBM Security Guardium product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin: 6960211 (Status: 06.03.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM Security Guardium – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.0.

IBM Security Guardium Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

IBM Security Guardium is a data access monitoring and auditing solution.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM Security Guardium to manipulate files, execute arbitrary code, or disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2022-41853, CVE-2022-31684 und CVE-2022-31159.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM Security Guardium 11.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:security_guardium)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin: 6960211 vom 2023-03-06 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6960211

IBM Security Bulletin: 6960215 vom 2023-03-06 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6960215

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Security Guardium. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/07/2023 – Initial version

